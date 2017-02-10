Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

Chevron robbery suspect from Dec. 31
Chevron robbery suspect from Dec. 31 (APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help from the community to find the suspect accused of robbing a gas station on Dec. 31, 2016.

The robbery was at the Chevron at 7801 Farm to Market 969 around 11:18 p.m. The woman threatened the Chevron employees with a weapon and then robbed the business.

Police say no one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5’2″, with a thin build. She was seen wearing a striped T-shirt, brown jacket, and blue jeans. The vehicle she was driving is a white Honda Accord.

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES.

Honda Accord driven by Chevron robbery suspect (APD)
Honda Accord driven by Chevron robbery suspect (APD)

