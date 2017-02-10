Mother deported after Trump executive order reunited with children

MESA, Arizona (KPNX/NBC News) – A mother who deported as a result of President Trump’s border security executive order has reunited with her American-born children in Mexico.

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was taken away from her children Wednesday night in Mesa, Arizona.

Immigration and customs enforcement agents removed her amid protests and legal challenges.

“No teenager should ever have to go through this. It’s a nightmare – having your mother taken away from you. The person who is always there for you, gone. Seeing her get taken away in a bunch of vans,” said son Angel Garcia.

The family is still unsure what the next steps will be, but they say they’ll continue to fight to bring their mom back to the United States.

De Rayos came to the United States with her parents when she was 14. She was convicted of identity theft in 2009 after using a fake Social Security number, But was allowed to stay because her conviction was not violent in nature. President Trump’s executive order on border security changed all of that.

