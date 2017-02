Our Pet of the Week is Oatmeal Stout from Texas Humane Heroes. She is a 7 year old Basset Hound Mix. She is very mellow, but still loves to play. She would make a great family dog or apartment dog all she needs is her daily walk! Oatmeal Stout is spayed, micro-chipped, and current on all of her shots. She’s just waiting for someone to love her!

The 8th Annual Chili Cookoff benefiting Texas Human Heroes is Saturday, February 25th

Go to texashumaneheroes.org for more information.