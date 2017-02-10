Mary Beth Bassett from the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau joined us in the studio with all the fun facts about Mardi Gras! Galveston. The party takes place February 17-28 and more than 250,000 people are expected to attend the event which is the largest Mardi Gras celebration in Texas and the third largest in the country. The festival includes two weekends of more than 20 parades, 30 concerts, dozens of balcony parties and other events in Galveston’s historic downtown district and along the beachfront. Alternative rock band Sugar Ray will perform on Saturday February 18 at 6 p.m. Headlining the second weekend are country headliners Stoney LaRue and Mike Ryan who will perform Friday, February 24. New this year is Fiesta Gras that takes place on February 19. It will feature a variety of Tejano music including four-time Grammy winners La Mafia, plus two Tejano parades. Family Gras will take place Sunday, February 26 and will feature two children’s parade and a pet parade. Admission to the downtown entertainment district is free that day. Mardi Gras! Galveston takes place Friday, February 17th through Fat Tuesday, February 28th. For details on the parades, balcony parties and more, go to MardiGrasGalveston.com.

