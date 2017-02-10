Man mistakenly tackled by officers still waiting for $877K settlement

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It’s been almost 5 years and Pete Hernandez is still waiting for an apology from the city of Austin.

He was mistaken for a suspect and tackled by Austin police officers in 2012. Dash camera video shows officers pulling out their guns and forcing him to the ground at a south Austin Walmart parking lot. “It’s always with me that day,” said Hernandez. “I try sometimes to forget about it but it’s always with me.”

Hernandez says he had serious injuries to his back that still cause him pain. He filed a lawsuit and last year a federal jury handed down a punishment of $877,000, but he’s yet to get any money from the city, or an apology.

“We want our Police Department to be accountable to have transparency and when they make a mistake to be able to say, ‘I’m sorry we shouldn’t have done that,’” said his attorney Robert Ranco. “We are not trying to gain a litigation advantage here we want to heal the relationship between the citizens and the city.”

Ranco said while they wait for the trial court to approve the verdict, he has sent a letter to Mayor Steve Adler asking the city to apologize for what happened to Hernandez. Ranco is even willing to give up his six-figure fee to make that happen.

“I would feel a little comfort. I could sleep at night at least [rather] than going to bed mad,” said Hernandez “I count my blessings every day. It could have been worse.”

A spokesperson with the city of Austin said a city attorney expressed a willingness to continue settlement discussions, but because this case is still ongoing, wouldn’t comment further.