Man charged for making bomb threat against Texas Capitol

By Published: Updated:
Adrian Guerrero Hernandez (Photo via Texas Department of Public Safety)
Adrian Guerrero Hernandez (Photo via Texas Department of Public Safety)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested on Wednesday has been charged with terroristic threat for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Texas State Capitol building.

Department of Public Safety troopers made the arrest following the threat made on Jan. 21 in Austin. Adrian Guerrero Hernandez, 32, of Austin, made the bomb threat against the Capitol and a local unnamed hotel, troopers say.

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Travis County Jail. While the threat was made on the same day as the Women’s March on Austin, which drew at least 50,000 people, troopers say no direct connection to the event has been established.

The suspect was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Austin Police Department.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s