Man charged for making bomb threat against Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested on Wednesday has been charged with terroristic threat for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Texas State Capitol building.

Department of Public Safety troopers made the arrest following the threat made on Jan. 21 in Austin. Adrian Guerrero Hernandez, 32, of Austin, made the bomb threat against the Capitol and a local unnamed hotel, troopers say.

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Travis County Jail. While the threat was made on the same day as the Women’s March on Austin, which drew at least 50,000 people, troopers say no direct connection to the event has been established.

The suspect was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Austin Police Department.