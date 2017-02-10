Immigration workshop aims to help undocumented Central Texas parents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There is growing concern among undocumented parents in Central Texas about being detained.

While there have been no confirmed reports of immigration raids, one local teacher’s union said the main concern is being pulled over for a traffic stop. That’s why Education Austin is asking teachers, counselors and social workers to help parents get a plan together so their children are not sent to foster care in the event they are detained.

While APD and the Travis County Sheriff’s Department have said they will not ask someone’s immigration status – that’s not the case across the state. Education Austin calls the threat of being detained a crisis and just like someone would prepare for a hurricane, they believe parents need to have a safety plan if something happens to them.

The reason the union is educating those who work within the school is because they are the most trusted by undocumented parents and can help their children in the event they are detained. For example, Education Austin wants parents to make sure their children’s U.S. birth certificates are together, they have information in their car in case they are pulled over, and they know people in their community in case they are detained.

“The parents don’t want their children to go to foster care that’s a big scare. So they have to have all the information together in case they are detained, the teachers can call a guardian that can pick them up so they aren’t sending them to foster care,” says Montserrat Gariby, Education Austin.

The Mexican Consulate and an immigration attorney will be at the workshop Saturday at Becker Elementary School helping provide the information including what an undocumented resident should do if they get pulled over.

“A lot of parents are scared because they drive without a driver’s license so they are scared in case they are driving and they don’t know how to approach the police,” says Gariby. “So one of the things we are going to be providing is basic information any citizen or resident of Texas needs to know.”

As of now APD and Travis County Sheriff’s have said they will only issue a citation for not having a license, unless the person has a warrant for a bigger crime.

