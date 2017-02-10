Hundreds of police departments cracking down on outstanding warrants

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Traffic stop involving a search in Austin.
FILE - Traffic stop involving a search in Austin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police from hundreds of departments across the state are about to crackdown on people with outstanding warrants.

They have sent letters to people with warrants for violations as minor as unpaid parking tickets asking them to pay their fines. Offenders have until Feb. 25 to pay their fines.

The goal is to get people to voluntarily contact the courts and resolve their obligations before they are tracked down by police.

Starting on Feb. 26, police will go out and begin rounding up people who owe money.

All of the money collected will go to the general revenue fund.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s