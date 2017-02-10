Hundreds of police departments cracking down on outstanding warrants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police from hundreds of departments across the state are about to crackdown on people with outstanding warrants.

They have sent letters to people with warrants for violations as minor as unpaid parking tickets asking them to pay their fines. Offenders have until Feb. 25 to pay their fines.

The goal is to get people to voluntarily contact the courts and resolve their obligations before they are tracked down by police.

Starting on Feb. 26, police will go out and begin rounding up people who owe money.

All of the money collected will go to the general revenue fund.