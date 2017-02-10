How to Make A Rosemary Infused Oil Sugar Scrub

A good scrub makes the skin feel refreshed and adds that special softness and glow. Herbalist Lauren Peterson from White Deer Apothecary joined us today to teach us how to put together a Rosemary Infused Oil Sugar Scrub.

Ingredients & Supplies:

• Enough Rosemary to fill a pint jar

• Olive oil to fill jar, completely covering plant material

• 1 cup organic sugar

• 8 oz jar

• Measuring cups

• Mixing bowl

• Spoon

To make infused oil:

• Harvest Rosemary and leave to dry slightly in a paper bag or laid out on cardboard overnight.

• Place in a pint jar and cover with olive oil. Store out of direct sunlight for 6-8 weeks while the oil infuses.

• Strain plant material from oil using a mesh strainer and thin cloth or paper towel.

• Mix 1-2 ounces of Rosemary Infused oil with 1 cup of sugar. Amount of oil depends on your preference.

• Place in jar and use to exfoliate and soften skin in the shower or bath. Makes a great gift!

• You can do this same process with other local aromatic plants, such as Juniper (Cedar) and Lavender!

You can find out more at whitedeerapothecary.com or call 512-827-8131.