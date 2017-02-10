How to Make a Coconut Mojito

Who doesn’t like a mojito? Well you’ll like them even more after you try Salt Trader’s Coconut Mojito recipe. Beverage Director David Toby joined us today to teach us how to put one together. You start off by muddling three halves of key lime, 5 mint leaves, and 3/4 oz of raw sugar syrup. Then you add a cup of ice, 1 oz of coconut rum, and 1 oz of rum. Shake it up and then pour it into a glass rimmed with toasted coconut. Top it off with some Topo Chico and you have the perfect coconut mojito.

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking hosts a Shrimp Boil and their dollar gulf oysters on Saturdays and Sundays.
Visit them online for all the details at salttraderscc.com.

