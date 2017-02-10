Fugitive who beat man after downtown condo party caught in Puerto Rico

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man is charged with aggravated assault and bond jumping for fleeing to Puerto Rico after he allegedly beat a man after a party downtown.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 20, the victim asked Jerel Ennus Smith, 47, for a ride home after police kicked them out of a party in a condo at Northshore Austin, located at 110 San Antonio St.

Smith replied, “Hell naw you can’t ride,” leading to a verbal altercation, police say. Smith, a former boxer, pushed the victim to the ground and hit him in the face. The victim told officers he heard a cracking sound and grabbed his face to find blood everywhere.

Injured with a broken jaw, the victim’s mouth was wired shut for 8 weeks to heal.

Friday, Smith was arrested in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, in the northwest of the country, after efforts by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Puerto Rican authorities to capture him.

Smith will remain in the custody of Puerto Rican police until his extradition to Travis County.