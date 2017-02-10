Fort Bliss soldier gets 15 months for immigrant smuggling

Cars wait to enter Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, its sprawling West Texas post near the US-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Llorca)
Cars wait to enter Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, its sprawling West Texas post near the US-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Llorca)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A Fort Bliss soldier must serve 15 months in federal prison for trying to smuggling two immigrants through a South Texas border checkpoint.

Joseph Edmond Cleveland of El Paso was sentenced Thursday in Corpus Christi.

Cleveland in November pleaded guilty to conspiracy-related human smuggling counts. Officials say Cleveland last June tried to use his military status to drive two immigrants through the Falfurrias checkpoint.

Cleveland and another Fort Bliss soldier, Marco Antonio Nava Jr. of El Paso, were in civilian clothes with two passengers. Authorities say the immigrants were coached on responding to Border Patrol officers, but lacked proper identification and were detained.

Prosecutors say Cleveland and Nava later said a man had offered them $1,500 to smuggle the immigrants.

Nava also pleaded guilty to conspiracy-related counts and awaits sentencing.

