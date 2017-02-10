El Gallo owners sued for more than $150,000 in unpaid rent

Related Coverage After 60 years, El Gallo closing its doors on South Congress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owners of the now-closed El Gallo restaurant on South Congress are being sued by their landlords.

According to the landlords, they owe more than $150,000 in unpaid rent and property taxes. Last month, the restaurant manager told KXAN growing expenses forced them to shut their doors forever.

In 2006, the landlord says they signed a lease agreement with El Gallo for $5,906.25 each month. Under the agreement the owners were also responsible for property taxes and the building’s insurance.

With less than 10 months on their lease, the owners shut down El Gallo on Jan. 29. The landlord says he did not receive any notice for the closing of the restaurant.

The restaurant manager testified under oath that they would not pay the remaining property taxes defaulting on the lease agreement. The landlord says they are due the money immediately.

El Gallo first opened on South Congress Avenue in 1957 by Abraham and Maria Kennedy. Years later, their children took over the business. The restaurant has seen its own growth over the past few decades, but the city around it is growing much faster.

“We’ve only raised prices a quarter — one quarter in five years,” said Abel Kennedy, who runs the restaurant. “That doesn’t cover a double in property taxes, utilities, payroll, cost of goods.”

Abel says they decided it was the right time to close, before being forced out of business.

“I’m going to miss my customers, and, I was going to say my family, because my customers and employees are my family,” said Abel. “I wish the powers at be would recognize 20 families depend on businesses like mine here for their income, family income.”