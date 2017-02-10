City of Round Rock approves $2M in funding to study MoKan corridor

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Transportation officials with the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization approved $2 million dollars in funding to study if there is a feasible transportation alternative for the MoKan rail corridor.

The 28-mile MoKan corridor stretches from Highway 29 in Georgetown to Central Austin. The funding will be used to study a section of the corridor that runs through Round Rock from University Boulevard to State Highway 45.

The MoKan corridor runs parallel to Kenney Fort Boulevard, which is a rapidly changing road. Along that road, development is underway on the future Kalahari waterpark resort, which will offer 1,000 rooms.

To accommodate future traffic that is expected once the waterpark resort opens in 2021, the City of Round Rock is speeding up construction on Kenney Fort Boulevard from Forest Creek Drive to State Highway 45.

City of Round Rock Transportation Director, Gary Hudder, says the MoKan corridor study will be beneficial for the region the abandoned railroad runs through.

“We have the MoKan studied in conjunction with our design work on Kenney Fort so we don’t inadvertently do anything that would preclude an opportunity for MoKan to come forward in the future,” said Hudder.

The study will focus on what work needs to be done to best align the MoKan corridor with Kenney Fort Boulevard, south of Gattis School Road.

“Anytime there’s an opportunity for new corridors to be added to the region, it offers relief to the congestion we are all experiencing,” explains Hudder.

Officials in Pflugerville say they are also working with CAMPO to secure more funding to study additional segments of the corridor.

The City of Round Rock hopes to have the study underway by May.