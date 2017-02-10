Austin police charge man after finding crack in butt

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Acting on a confidential tip, Austin police tracked down a man they believe deals crack cocaine and charged him with possession after finding 166 doses of the drug in his rectum.

A tipster told police in January that a man with a ‘very nice maroon vehicle’ was delivering ready-to-use crack to the 1100 block of Kirk Avenue. When they followed up on the tip, police saw the man, eventually identified during a traffic stop as Jim Thompson, 37, making several hand-to-hand transactions in the area.

According to the police affidavit, On February 8, Austin’s Street Narcotics Team performed a special operation geared towards getting Thompson off the streets.

After following Thompson and witnessing more transactions, police detained him. A trained K9 began showing signs that she detected narcotics but police were unable to find any in the vehicle. That’s when they noticed Thompson clenching his buttocks and stiffening his legs.

Because he was unable to provide proof of insurance and was driving on a suspended license, Thompson was arrested and taken to the Travis County Jail where officers performed a strip search.

Thompson came clean and told an officer he was ‘concealing dope in his buttocks.’ They extracted two bags of crack, one large and one small, with an approximate weight of 16.6 grams.

According to police, a dosage of crack by a typical user is .1 gram.

Thompson was booked into the jail on a possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute charge, a first degree felony. He faces a $30,000 bond and at time of writing had not been released.

The affidavit says his record is ‘extensive.’