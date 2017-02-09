Woman who called 911 about husband ‘out of control’ found dead in home

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who called 911 to report her husband acting “out of control” was found dead inside her Wimberley home, Thursday.

At around 4:45 p.m. the sheriff’s office says a woman, who they are not identifying, called 911 and said her husband was out of control and that she needed law enforcement’s help.

The call was disconnected and attempts by deputies to call her back were unsuccessful.

Deputies responding to her home in the Wood Creek North subdivision saw a 68-year-old man armed with a gun standing in the front yard. After disarming him, the man said his wife was inside the home.

Deputies entered and found the woman deceased. Detectives were called to the house and the investigation remains ongoing. The cause and manner of the woman’s death has not been determined.

Sheriff’s deputies say the man is being detained, but has not been charged. Additional information will not be released, deputies say, until family can be notified and as the investigation allows.