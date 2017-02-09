The Hottest Trends in Footwear, Bags & Accessories

Take a look at the hottest trends at The Frye Company, located at Domain NORTHSIDE. The Frye Company opened its first store in Austin at Domain NORTHSIDE last fall. The store is the brand’s second retail location in Texas. The original craftsman of American footwear, the new retail location features an expanded breadth of accessories including bags, hats, belts and ponchos. With a rich history over 150 years old, The Frye Company is dedicated to the art of craftsmanship. The result is beautifully made footwear, bags and accessories with a long and illustrious history. The store captures the spirit and essence of the brand’s history, while incorporating many characteristics of Austin including its music heritage. Rooted in tradition, Frye was originally inspired by our everyday American heroes over the decades. Frye traveled the world, even on the feet of our servicemen – worn proudly by notables such as General Patton. The Frye Company at Domain NORTHSIDE is located at 11701 Domain Boulevard, suite 154. For store hours and more details, go to TheFryeCompany.com.

Sponsored by Domain NORTHSIDE. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.