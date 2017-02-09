Suspects scam rare gold coins, $25,000 from Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown police are looking for two suspects who stole rare gold coins and cash with a value of $25,000.

On Feb. 1, a man approached a driver at a WalMart gas station asking if he could help him find a Walgreens or a hotel. The suspect identified himself as Abul, and said he is from South Africa. The victim told Abul he could drive him to the Walgreens.

Once they arrived, the victim asked another man if he knew about the hotel Abul was looking for. The second suspect then got in the backseat of the car and said his name is Joe. Abul told Joe that he has a lot of cash that he needs to do something with. Joe grabbed the money and went into the Walgreens returning to say they needed a safety deposit box.

The victim told the men at the bank he has a safety deposit box. All three of the men then drove to the bank where Abul asked the victim to retrieve something from the deposit box and bring it back. Abul told the victim this would prove if he could trust him.

According to police, the victim returned to the car with rare coins and cash. Abul then asked the victim to drive them back to the Walgreens and park the car in the back. After they parked, Joe told the victim if he trusted him he would let Joe take the coins and cash to the front of the building. The victim agreed handing over the items from his safety deposit box.

A short time later Abul told the victim he was going to check on Joe. Neither of the suspects ever returned to the car.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Ruben Vasque at (512)930-6114.

Below is security video of the suspects.