Sunburned pig found in Corpus Christi parking lot on the mend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) – Police got a call early Wednesday morning for a strange character causing a disturbance at a convenience store.

A lost female pig was apparently following customers in the parking lot.

The pot-bellied pig showed up in the parking lot around 3 a.m. and remained their until it was picked up by animal control.

It took five police officers and an Animal control employee to round her up and get her on a truck. Piggy Wiggy, who it turns out is a she, is now at the shelter.

Officials discovered she was severely sunburned.

“We don’t know if she was just wandering, if somebody dropped her off, if maybe she fell off a truck,” says Danni Alcantara with the Corpus Christi Animal Control. “If an owner doesn’t come and reclaim her, of course, we’ll put her up for adoption or maybe even a rescue.”

In the meantime, her rash is being taken care of.

So if Piggy Wiggy is yours, give Animal Control a call.

