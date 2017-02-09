PHOTOS: Hundreds of ‘johns’ arrested in Super Bowl sex trafficking sting

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Nearly 200 people accused of sex trafficking and buying were arrested in the Houston area leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

KPRC reports the sting, part of the National Johns Suppression Initiative, involved nearly 30 law enforcement agencies across 15 states, spanning Jan. 18 to Feb. 5.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department ranked first and second, respectively, in the number of “johns” arrested. “Houston was home to Super Bowl LI. As we welcomed the world to our city, we made it clear that there is no place for victimization and sexual exploitation,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to KTRK, one of those arrested in the sting is Randal “Randy” Hendricks, the Houston sports agent who got Roger Clemens the highest-season Major League Baseball contract.

