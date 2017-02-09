Man receives international fame for looking like Harry Potter

Nikolay Posled receiving international fame for resembling Harry Potter (Courtesy: Nikolay Posled)
Nikolay Posled receiving international fame for resembling Harry Potter (Courtesy: Nikolay Posled)

KRASNOYARSK, RUSSIA (KXAN) — “You’re a wizard Harry.” “I’m a what?”

A Russian man is happily dressing in wizarding robes as he is receiving international fame for resembling the boy who lived.

Nikolay Posled is a star in his village of muggles. He says people are constantly stopping him to take pictures.

Posled is a huge fan of Harry Potter and has read all of the books several times. Sadly, he says he does not have magical powers. Don’t worry Posled, your letter to Hogwarts was probably lost in the mail.

Nikolay Posled receiving international fame for resembling Harry Potter (Courtesy: Nikolay Posled)
Nikolay Posled receiving international fame for resembling Harry Potter (Courtesy: Nikolay Posled)

