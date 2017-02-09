Man accused of double hit, run facing murder charges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A murder suspect is in custody accused of a double hit and run killing 36-year-old Ernestina Limon-Ocana earlier this month.

Police believe Edin Eduardo Pineda-Ortiz, 20, was the driver who reversed over Ocana and then returned minutes later to run over her again. Around 2:57 a.m. on Feb. 5, first responders were called to Galewood Drive, near the intersection of US 183 and Payton Gin Road. The caller to 911 said a car was hitting people in the parking lot.

According to the affidavit, the witnesses returned home from a club with several friends to find a car loitering near their apartment. Once they parked, the Honda Civic pulled up behind their car and blocked them in. The witnesses, including Ocana, approached the driver asking what he wanted.

One of the witnesses took photos of the car while she told Ocana to leave the driver alone. Another witness told police he spoke with the driver and even shook his hand. An argument ensued between the driver and the witnesses as they asked if he “wanted to fight.”

As one of the witnesses walked up to her apartment to unlocked the door, she heard the Honda’s engine rev and looked back to see Ocana on the ground. Minutes later, the same car returned accelerating towards the group helping Ocana who was conscious and crying. One of the witnesses said he jumped out of the way as the car raced towards them hitting his wife and running over Ocana again. The driver then sped off.

The photos of the car where used by police to track down the suspect’s car. The morning after the hit and run, surveillance captured Ortiz removing the passenger side mirror of his car placing it in the trunk. Ortiz was arrested by police for Public Intoxication.

Ocana was pronounced dead at the scene. The Travis County Medical Examiner determined Ocana death was a homicide with her skull fractured and heart punctured. The injured woman is expected to survive.

In Oritz’ possession was a cellphone with data showing that it had been on Galewood Drive at the time the woman was killed. Ortiz is facing murder charges and is being held on an immigration detainer with a $500,000 bond.