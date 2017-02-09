LCRA begins refilling lakes for first time in 6 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lower Colorado River Authority will begin refilling Lake LBJ and Lake Austin on Thursday.

This is the first time this has happened in six years. The water levels were lowered in early January.

Homeowners were given the chance to repair docks and retaining walls after heavy rainfall rose lake levels. The lowered levels also killed off the hydrilla, an invasive aquatic plant.

Refilling 10 feet of Lake Austin only shaves eight inches off the level of Lake Travis. For LBJ, refilling four feet take only 1.07 feet off the level of Lake Buchanan.

Right now Lake Travis is more than 100 percent full and Lake Buchanan is 95 percent full. Last year, Lake Travis climbed to the highest level in eight years.