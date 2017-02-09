Flights from Austin to Northeast cancelled due to severe weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several flights out of Austin to the Northeast have been cancelled due to severe weather sweeping across the country.

Delta, Jet Blue, United, Southwest and American Airlines have all cancelled a total of ten flights to New York, Philadelphia and other major cities in the Northeast. Passengers are advised to contact the airlines directly for the updated flight information or visit the airport website.

Up to 14 inches of snow is expected to fall in Boston. New York and Philadelphia are also expected to get hit hard by icy conditions.

Flight cancelled to:

Boston, Massachusetts

New York

Orlando, Florida

Philadelphia

In Austin, after record breaking warm temperatures there is a cold front on the way.