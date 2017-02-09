Dell Children’s eliminates child life assistant positions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Child life assistants, who help kids battling some of the most serious diseases, have been eliminated at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

“We compared ourselves to 36 other top children’s hospitals in the country, and what we found was that we had about four times as many child life assistants,” explains Deb Brown, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief operating officer at Dell Children’s.

“We said how can we reorganize the department, still provide the high-quality service to the children and their families, without disrupting anything.”

The hospital will not say how many assistants were let go, but they say every unit still has a child life specialist. Specialists work above assistants and most have a master’s degree and are pediatric development specialists. A child life assistant may have a bachelor’s degree and helps entertain children, for example by bringing them games, when they’re undergoing treatment.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Kravets talks to a parent who says her son and other sick children need child life assistants. She also explains what the hospital is doing to make sure children still get the care they need.