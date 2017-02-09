City approves changes to how funeral processions are conducted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday, the Austin City Council approved changes to a 25-year-old city ordinance dealing with the way funeral processions happen. The recommendations come after the death of Austin Police Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq, who was killed by another driver during a procession he was working while off-duty.

During the procession, Officer Abdul-Khaliq’s, 46, off-duty bike had flashing lights on, but was not equipped with a siren.

The ordinance changes include requiring officers to have a red, white or blue light on their motorcycle or vehicle and they must have a siren. Officers will also have to obey red lights at an intersection and they will no longer be able to guide procession traffic through the red light unless the light was green when they approached.

People who are part of a funeral procession in Austin must now have their headlights and blinkers on at all times, to maintain visibility with other drivers. It’s also a new requirement to go 10 miles under the speed limit, unless there’s a minimum posted speed limit on the road or highway.

