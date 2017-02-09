Cancer Prevention Tips and Screenings

February is National Cancer Prevention Month, which is a great time to think about ways to take better care of yourself and your loved ones and avoid a cancer diagnosis. Dr. Stephen Brown is a radiation oncologist with Austin CyberKnife, and he joined us in the studio to brush us up on what we need to know. National Cancer Prevention Month is observed every February in the United States by health experts, advocates and individuals concerned with cancer. It is a month when activists and healthcare providers work diligently to spread the word on simple ways that people can lower their risk of a cancer diagnosis.

According to the American Cancer Society, the nationwide health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem, to help reduce your cancer risk, you should do the following things:

Stay away from all forms of tobacco.

Get to and stay at a healthy weight.

Get moving with regular physical activity.

Eat healthy with plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Limit how much alcohol you drink (if you drink at all).

Protect your skin.

Know yourself, your family history, and your risks.

Get regular check-ups and cancer screening tests.

Cancer screenings, like mammograms, colonoscopies and PSA tests, increase the chances of detecting certain cancers early, when they are most likely to be curable. An important vaccine is the HPV vaccine that prevents infection by certain types of human papillomavirus that may cause cervical cancer, anal cancer, vaginal cancer, vulvar cancer, and possibly some mouth cancer. If you have a new health insurance plan or insurance policy beginning on or after September 23, 2010, there are several preventive services that are covered without you having to pay a copayment or co-insurance or meet your deductible.

Cyberknife delivers a high dose of radiation to a specific part of your body, and it can track the motion of the tumor so it is extremely precise. It can take 5 treatments or less compared to the 42 treatments from conventional radiation.

