‘Bullet train’ could soon connect Dallas, Houston after land agreement

DALLAS (KXAN) — Commuters could soon travel from Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes.

The company planning a high-speed train between the two Texas cities says it has hit a new milestone. Texas Central says they have reached a land option agreement on an estimated 30-percent of the parcels they need for the route that stretches through 10 counties.

The “bullet train” would make the 240 mile trip between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. A normal trip to the airport and accompanying flight takes three hours on average, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traveling by car takes an average of four hours.

Right now, there are no plans to extend lines to Austin.

A similar project locally is hitting a roadblock. The $2 billion Lone Star Rail Project is a commuter rail line that would run from San Antonio and parallel to Interstate 35. It would have stops along the way to its northern terminal in Georgetown. In October, the Capital Area Metro Planning Organization voted to remove the proposed rail line from its 2040 plan.

The proposal would have more than 30 trains running between Georgetown and San Antonio every day. However, a roadblock was presented in February when Union Pacific pulled out of the deal to share tracks with the commuter rail.