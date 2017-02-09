Beaumont police arrest mom, daughter in staged kidnapping

Tiffany Hawkins, left, and Brandy Springer have been cahrged in what police say was a staged kidnapping. Photo/BPD via KBMT
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Beaumont police say a woman who allegedly had money trouble staged a kidnapping involving her 7-year-old daughter and her own mother.

Police on Thursday arrested 25-year-old Tiffany Hawkins and 38-year-old Brandy Springer on misdemeanor charges of filing a false police report. Police say the women faked the Feb. 2 abduction to explain to Hawkins’ boyfriend about some missing money.

Officer Carol Riley says Hawkins and her child were bound with duct tape, photos were taken, both were locked in a car trunk and photos were sent to the boyfriend.

Police were summoned.

Riley says Hawkins and her daughter were located unharmed. Evidence led to charges.

The girl was placed with other relatives as Child Protective Services investigates.

According to KBMT, Hawkins released a handwritten apology note to police and the community where she says there ‘will not be a repeat incident.’

Evidence from Beaumont kidnapping hoax (KBMT photo)
