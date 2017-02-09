Austin university helping neuro patients walk with innovative equipment

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — At age 29, Daniel Curtis came close to losing his life. He was trying to dive in his backyard pool when he slipped, breaking his neck. He was alone at the time, and started to drown.

“My girlfriend came home, she saw me floating and thought I was joking,” said Curtis. “She realized I wasn’t, pulled me out and gave me CPR. Fortunately for me she was an ICU nurse and it was a good fit.”

While he survived, the accident left him paralyzed. Curtis has some function in his right leg, but cannot walk. He also has nerve impairment in his arms and hands.

For the next two years, Curtis underwent intense out-patient therapy. He thought he had hit his plateau in rehab, but now has access to a piece of equipment that’s helping him shatter his goals.

It’s called the SafeGait 360 Balance and Mobility Trainer, installed at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Austin Campus. University officials say it’s the first of its kind to be easily accessible to patients in the Austin area.

The device works to mitigate the risk of injury from falls, with its body-weight support and fall protection system. It can distinguish between a patient’s intentional downward movement and when a patient is actually falling. This allows therapists to easily modify fall protection sensitivity to accommodate and challenge patients at varying stages of independence.

“It’s happened [falling], it’s not fun, I think for the patient or the therapist,” said Curtis. “The SafeGait kind of takes all that away. You could try to face-plant on this thing, it won’t let you. Knowing that, I’m able to kind of push myself beyond the threshold I would be able to otherwise.”

Curtis says he wanted to use the SafeGait in the first two years after his injury, but it was only available in Houston. And even with insurance, it would have cost $1,000 a week.

The equipment can help patients who’ve suffered a neurological injury such as stroke, spinal cord injury, spina bifida, multiple sclerosis and traumatic brain injury. It’s also used when working with geriatric patients who are at risk of injury for falls.

