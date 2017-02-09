50 arrested for driving while intoxicated on Super Bowl weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In four days around Super Bowl weekend, 50 people were arrested in Austin on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Of the 50 arrests during the Austin Police Department’s “No Refusal” period — spanning Feb. 3-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly — three were felony DWIs. One of the felony cases involved a driver with a child passenger and two involved cases with more than two prior DWI convictions.
Twenty-four of those arrested consented to give breath and blood samples, but for the remaining 26, blood search warrants were issued.
Six drivers had blood alcohol levels above 1.5, a Class A misdemeanor. During the “no refusal” period on Feb. 6, a suspected drunk driver ended up in an officer-involved shooting and chase in east Austin.
Options to get home safely:
- CapMetro: Night Owl bus runs from midnight to 3 a.m.
- Designated Driving services: Sober Monkeys or BeMyDD will get you home after a night of fun
- Taxis: Austin Cab, Lone Star Cab, Yellow Cab, ATX Coop Taxi
There are also several ridesharing apps currently operating in the city of Austin.
- Wingz: The company says even if there is an alien invasion, the cost to ride will never change.
- zTrip: Book a ride now or later without surge pricing.
- FARE: Find a driver you like? This app lets you choose the driver you prefer without changing prices.
- GetMe: Whether you want to ride a motorcycle or in a limo, this app offers numerous options for you to get where you need to go.
- Fasten: Their drivers must have a clean record and are screened through federal and national records
- RideAustin: Riders can choose a charity and proceeds from each ride will be donated by Ride Austin