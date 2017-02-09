50 arrested for driving while intoxicated on Super Bowl weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In four days around Super Bowl weekend, 50 people were arrested in Austin on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Of the 50 arrests during the Austin Police Department’s “No Refusal” period — spanning Feb. 3-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly — three were felony DWIs. One of the felony cases involved a driver with a child passenger and two involved cases with more than two prior DWI convictions.

Twenty-four of those arrested consented to give breath and blood samples, but for the remaining 26, blood search warrants were issued.

Six drivers had blood alcohol levels above 1.5, a Class A misdemeanor. During the “no refusal” period on Feb. 6, a suspected drunk driver ended up in an officer-involved shooting and chase in east Austin.

Options to get home safely:

There are also several ridesharing apps currently operating in the city of Austin.

Wingz: The company says even if there is an alien invasion, the cost to ride will never change.

