Witnesses react angrily to APD officer using stun gun on man at bus stop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A video posted on Facebook showing a man’s arrest in the Hyde Park area of Austin is making its rounds on social media, forcing the Austin Police Department to respond.

On Tuesday, a woman who was working at a business located at the corner of 42nd Street and Duval Street recorded video of an incident that was happening across the street from her at a bus stop. Witnesses at the scene posted on Facebook stating a man who was waiting for the bus was acting “unstable.” A person called 911 and when the officer arrived, the video shows the officer standing a few feet away from the man for a couple of minutes.

At the 2:45 mark in the video, the man can be seen walking on the street towards the bus that just pulled up. The officer can be seen taking out a stun gun and then points it at the man. The man can be heard referencing the bus and pointing at it while the officer tries to detain him. The situation escalates and the suspect is brought to the ground at the 4:30 mark — while it’s not on camera, the person who filmed the situation said the man was shocked with the stun gun before he fell to the ground. While on the ground, the man can be heard asking “Am I under arrest?” several times.

While being detained, several witnesses were yelling at the officer telling him to stop tasering the man.

Austin police say the person they arrested was 35-year-old Nedialko Dimitrov. He was booked into the Travis County Jail on charges of public intoxication, evading detention and resisting arrest. The suspect was taken to a hospital, but police said he refused treatment.

The Austin Police Department says they are aware of the video. “As is standard protocol, the chain of command will review the report and all videos to determine if any policy violations occurred,” said the department in a statement.

KXAN’s Crime Reporter Leslie Rangel is working to get more details about the situation and will have a full report on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.