Victoria mosque fire intentionally set, investigators announce

VICTORIA, Texas (KXAN) — A fire at the Victoria Islamic Center on Jan. 28 was intentionally set, investigators announced on Wednesday.

The Victoria Advocate reports that investigators have not found evidence that indicates the fire was a “biased crime,” also known as a hate crime. Details of how that was determined is not included in the official release.

“We appeal to the arsonist or arsonists to put an end to this tragedy and surrender to law enforcement,” the mosque said in a statement. The Advocate says investigators are working to find the person or people responsible for the fire, with a reward of $30,000 being offered for information leading to an arrest.

“Despite several indications of arson, we offered prayers of hope that the cause of fire would be accident rather than intentional act,” mosque representatives continued. The Islamic Center said, when they first learned about the fire, their response was to act rather than react, making “We will rebuild with love” their rallying cry.

A GoFundMe page for the mosque rebuilding effort has raised more than $1.1 million in the past 11 days.

In Austin, the cause of the fire at a Lake Travis mosque on Jan. 7 has yet to be determined. The Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office says investigators have found no evidence to link the Travis County fire with any other mosque fire in the United States.