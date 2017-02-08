Tips to Get the Perfect Bikini Body

Spring Break is just around the corner and if you’re hoping for that perfect bikini body, it’s time to get moving. Jennifer McCamish of Dancers Shape stopped by today to give us some moves from her awesome Bikini Sculpt Series.

1. Side half plank with a weight – This exercise sculpts the shoulders, back of the arms and the waistline. It’s perfect for getting ready for summer strapless dresses.

2. 4 point kneel with weight – This exercise tones the hamstrings, glutes, waistline and back.

3. Balance lunge with weights – this move is great because it strengthens your back, shoulders, back of the arms and improves balance which is core strength and posture. You also get amazing leg-toning benefits.

The Bikini Sculpt Series at Dancers Shape is happening Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:15 through March 8th.

Go to dancersshape.com to register or get more information.