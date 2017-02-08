SXSW still looking for volunteers

Meagan Stokes Published: Updated:
FILE - SXSW 2016 banner (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)
FILE - SXSW 2016 banner (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – South by Southwest is holding their final meeting on Saturday Feb. 11 for people interested in volunteering at the festival. The meeting will take place on the first floor of the Austin Convention Center in Ballroom ABC from 3-5 p.m.

SXSW is in need of more than 4,000 volunteers with many different positions available. Help is needed with registration, the trade show, technical support and other production needs. There are day and night time opportunities.

Volunteers can earn badges and wristbands by working a minimum of 24 hours. Applications for SXSW volunteering are open online.

SXSW runs from March 10-19 this year.

