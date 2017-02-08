Suspect pleads guilty in murder of Blanco Co. toddler

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The man accused of injuring and sexually assaulting a Blanco toddler has plead guilty to capital murder.

John Cody Lawrence, 24, is waiving all rights to appeal and is now facing life in prison without the possibility of parole for the death of Sunny Bort in May 2016. He has also plead guilty to four counts of assaulting a public servant in the Blanco County Jail, with the possibility of serving 10 years for each count.

Lawrence and Bort’s mother, Jamie Petronella, 23, were arrested on May 5 and charged with injury to a child. Days earlier, Bort was found by police lying on the living room floor as the mother’s boyfriend, Lawrence, attempted to perform CPR. Emergency crews noticed the child had bruises on both sides of her mouth as well as a large “dried wound on her face.”

The affidavit states, Lawrence told police the large bruise on Bort’s face was a result of him trying to “rub” out the bruise, claiming he pushed too hard. The toddler was flown to University Hospital in San Antonio, where doctors indicated the child had head trauma, a spinal injury and evidence of sexual assault. She died two days later.

The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office says Lawrence became aggressive in the jail and detention officers requested help. “We’re not going to comment on what may have started the interaction, but the officers were doing their routine check and it was during that… the altercation occurred,” said Blanco County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Ben Ablon.

Deputies say Lawrence charged an officer and assaulted him. During a struggle, Lawrence assaulted other officers before he was finally restrained. The officers suffered minor injuries.