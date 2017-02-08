PHOTOS: Truck slams into Georgetown home leaving gaping hole

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A family sitting down to dinner was greeted by an unexpected guest when a truck crashed into their home Tuesday night.

An investigation in underway after the truck slammed into the home in Georgetown. The homeowner, Jeff Seidel, sent KXAN pictures of the aftermath.

“Some odd years, I do business out of here, and we live out of here, which is you know business and my life. I just think we are all pretty fortunate and blessed that nobody got hurt,” said Seidel.

The truck left a gaping hole in the side of the home. Police say it happened when the driver was trying to turn onto Williams from Riverly Driver.

Seidel says his family lives in the building where he also operates his business.

The building inspector is now going to check the stability of the structure.

The driver had minor injuries.

