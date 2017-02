ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — One person was killed in a shooting at a Round Rock gas station, Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened at the Wag-A-Bag convenience store located at 1490 E. Old Settlers Blvd., at the intersection with Sunrise Road.

A DPS helicopter and police officers are searching for the suspect, who ran away from the shooting scene.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.