New hospital is one of many ‘Pfirsts’ in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — As the city of Pflugerville continues to grow, a once-tiny town is seeing new people and businesses. The city’s first Hispanic mayor just took office this year.

“The diversity we’re experiencing, not just Hispanic, but African-American, Asian, I think it speaks to the fact that you can have an opportunity anywhere, and especially in Pflugerville to be the first,” said Mayor Victor Gonzales.

Chief Jessica Robledo, who recently took over as the first female police chief in Pflugerville, looks at her position differently. “I don’t see myself as the first, I just see myself in a leadership role,” explains Chief Robledo. “I’m most excited about the first opportunity to reach out to our community.”

Robledo says she’s working internally with the police department first, so they can set good examples for the community. She’ll then focus on specific crimes in the area, like vehicle burglaries.

The city’s first conference center inside the new Marriott hotel at SH 130 and Pecan Street is slated to open this year. Work is also underway on 1849 park, the city’s first sports complex. It includes six multi-purpose fields for sports like rugby and soccer, three football fields and a playground. Phase 1 cost the city $10 million, which is funded through bonds voters approved in 2014. The first phase is expected to be done this Spring.

Mayor Gonzales anticipates a lot of growth along SH 130. He also says the city has been in talks with Austin Community College about the possibility of bringing a campus to Pflugerville. But there is a downside to so much growth. “We hear this from citizens all the time, is traffic congestion. Yes, we need to find ways to move them a lot quicker and easier through our community,” explains Mayor Gonzales.

The city is working on several projects to help ease congestion. Traffic lights are going up at SH 130 at Pecan Street and there is a plan to add them at SH 130 and Pflugerville Parkway. City council is also discussing how to improve traffic on FM 685 entering the Stone Hill shopping center. Pflugerville added Pfluger Farm Lane as an additional avenue into the center.

Crews are widening roads, including Heatherwilde Boulevard, which is almost complete, East Pecan Street, and Weiss Lane. Work on Weiss will start this spring to help with traffic and anticipated growth near the new high school that opens in the fall.

The city just hired its first traffic engineer to help address congestion and manage the city’s growth. The population of Pflugerville is about 57,000 with about 70,000 people living just outside the city.