Mayor Adler talks immigration reform with businesses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday afternoon, Austin Mayor Steve Adler connected by phone with business leaders from across Texas. He listened to their questions and concerns about immigration policies and their impact on companies.

“The businesses on this call were expressing real concern about the substance and the tenor of the conversation happening nationally with respect to immigration,” said Adler. “Many of the companies on the phone were tech companies and a lot of their talent comes from immigrant communities or overseas.”

The conference call was organized by a non-partisan group called Business Forward. They discussed President Trump’s travel ban, the wall and sanctuary cities.

Mayor Adler discussed data that highlights benefits immigrants bring to the U.S. economy. From 1995 to 2005, he says 25 percent of the tech and engineering companies had at least one immigrant founder. His office also notes that UT has 100 students, faculty and scholars from banned countries.

“I think we need to keep our borders secure, but I think we can do that in a way that still operates to promote safety, that still delivers on American dream,” said Adler. “We’re a country made of immigrants and we are stronger because of that.”

Joah Spearman, Founder and CEO of the Austin-based startup Localeur, says he and other entrepreneurs have talked to the mayor about these issues.

“In order to grow, you need the right resources to do that. Some of that is capital, access to capital, and a lot of that is talent, access to the best talent,” said Spearman.

Spearman says within the last 24 hours he’s talked to an entrepreneur reconsidering doing business in the United States, as well as another company devoting resources to helping an employee with legal expenses.

“I have to make sure my employees get their paychecks every month so they can pay their mortgages and their rents and their utilities bills. Now if I’m having to think about things like, ‘Are they going to be able to get back into the country? Can their family and friends get in the country?’ Things of that nature, it just adds more complexity to the business and takes away from us being able to focus on the things that are going to make us successful,” Spearman.

Mayor Adler wants business leaders to continue using their voice, so policymakers get the message.