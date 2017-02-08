Man faces up to 10 years for possession of child pornography

Kenneth Ray Ward (Texas Attorney General's Office Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Pflugerville man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday.

The Child Exploitation Unit arrested Kenneth Ray Ward, 54, who faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The unit received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, indicating Ward uploaded child pornography to a cloud storage account.

A search of his home turned up images of child pornography on his tablet device. Investigators also confiscated a desktop computer and smartphone, which will be examined by the attorney general’s Digital Forensics Unit.

Attorney General Paxton is urging all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their safety. For more information on cyber safety, visit texasattorneygeneral.gov/cj/cyber-safety.

