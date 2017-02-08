How to Make the Perfect Brunch Cocktail

What’s Sunday brunch without a delicious cocktail? At Visconti Ristoranti and Bar at The Hotel Granduca they leave no glass empty. Food and Beverage Department Manager Joe Pena joined us today to show us how to make a light and lovely little Italian drink called and Aperol Spritz. To make the drink you use 3 parts Prosecco, 2 parts Aperol, and to top it off 1 part Club Soda. It’s super easy to make and is the perfect brunch cocktail.

Brunch at Visconti Ristorante is on Sundays from 11 to 2 at Hotel Granduca.
For more information or to make a reservation go to granducaaustin.com or call 512-206-6400.

