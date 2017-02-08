How to Achieve a Versatile Makeup Look

By Published: Updated:
makeup-mandy

Versatility is something that can make life so much easier, and when it come to cosmetics, getting more than one use out of a product is flat out awesome. Makeup Artist Mandy Granado stopped by to show us makeup that’s more than just a one trick pony. She gave us three different ways to use a cream illuminator. She first used the cream illuminator on the lips which added a shimmer and enhanced the fullness of the lip. She then added it to the cheek which highlights and adds a shimmer perfect for a sparkly night out look. Lastly she used it as an eyeshadow and applied it with her index finger not a brush. To finish off the look she used lip liner to line the lips and then filled the corners to give the lips a pouty look.

Find Mandy’s cosmetics line at Layer Beauty Boutique or at Dolce Blu at the domain.
You can also see her portfolio and services at mandygranado.com.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s