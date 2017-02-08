How to Achieve a Versatile Makeup Look

Versatility is something that can make life so much easier, and when it come to cosmetics, getting more than one use out of a product is flat out awesome. Makeup Artist Mandy Granado stopped by to show us makeup that’s more than just a one trick pony. She gave us three different ways to use a cream illuminator. She first used the cream illuminator on the lips which added a shimmer and enhanced the fullness of the lip. She then added it to the cheek which highlights and adds a shimmer perfect for a sparkly night out look. Lastly she used it as an eyeshadow and applied it with her index finger not a brush. To finish off the look she used lip liner to line the lips and then filled the corners to give the lips a pouty look.

Find Mandy’s cosmetics line at Layer Beauty Boutique or at Dolce Blu at the domain.

You can also see her portfolio and services at mandygranado.com.