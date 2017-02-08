Groundbreaking underway on Pflugerville’s first hospital

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Pflugerville is one step closer to getting their first hospital with the groundbreaking on Wednesday.

The Baylor Scott & White operated facility will be on 148.88 acres at State Highway 130 and Pflugerville Parkway.

It is a part of a $1.38 million economic development deal. The incentive agreement is one piece of the extended process, including zoning changes and the creation of a “planned unit development,” or PUD, within which the medical facility would be built.

The developer, Terrabrook Falcon Pointe, LLC, is expected to invest millions of dollars in land improvements and infrastructure on the site, according to the agreement. As part of the agreement, the developer must transfer 26 acres of land to an undisclosed third-party “for the purposes of the development of a regional hospital and associated medical office buildings, among other uses,” the agreement states.

“We are always looking for opportunities to increase access and provide quality health care to more Texans. We are working with the city of Pflugerville on opportunities to expand our presence in the city, and we will update you when we have more information to share,” said Baylor Scott & White in the Community Impact Newspaper.

There is no word on when the hospital will open.