Fluoridation of Buda water on hold indefinitely, residents will vote

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Buda is leaving it up to residents to determine whether or not they want the city to put fluoride back into the city’s water supply. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, dozens of people showed up ready to voice their concerns about fluoridation but before they even got a chance to speak, the city voluntarily submitted the measure for a popular vote.

“I firmly oppose this idea not only because I’m concerned about its impact on my health and well-being but more importantly its health impact on my four young children,” said a Buda mother who has lived in the city for the past two years.

Buda receives its water from the San Marcos treatment plant; when the city of San Marcos voted to remove fluoride from their water in November 2015, the fluoride in Buda’s water was also removed. Since 2015, Buda has worked with the Texas Fluoridation program (TFP) to design and install a fluoridation system to reintroduce fluoride into their water.

In December, the city said it would fluoridate the water in the new year. After receiving feedback from citizens and council members, the city manager decided to put the fluoridation on hold in mid-January. Now that it is up for a vote, the city will not move forward with the treatment until the outcome of the election. The council voted 5-2 to put the item on the November ballot.

According to the CDC, drinking fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities by about 25 percent in children and adults.