Austin City Council to discuss David Joseph shooting, city manager search

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a quick rundown on some of the items topping Thursday’s Austin City Council agenda on Feb. 8, 2017

New city manager recruiting service

In December, Austin City Council received a briefing from the Human Resources and Purchasing departments, and a recommendation to hire a firm to help with the city manager recruitment process. As KXAN reported, the search is behind schedule.

Speed limit changes on two major streets

The Texas Department of Transportation’s engineer is asking Austin City Council to approve lowering the speed limits on two major streets. On North Lamar Boulevard, the recommended changes are from Morrow Street (which is just south of US 183) to East Parmer Lane, which is approximately a 5-mile stretch. On East Parmer Lane, the agency want to lower the speed limit from North Lamar Boulevard to just east of Dessau Road, which is approximately a 3-mile stretch.

Approve an ordinance relating to escort vehicles and procession

The recommendations arose after the death of Austin Police Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq in September 2016 while he was working a funeral procession. The changes will reflect changes to state law that allow procession escort vehicles to display red and blue emergency lights and to have a siren. The city says these changes are designed to address the need for safer and more flexible rules for escort vehicles.

Item related to the deadly shooting of David Joseph

Under Executive Session is an item related to David Joseph, the unarmed naked teenager who was shot to death by an officer in early 2016. The item lists the lawsuit filed by Joseph’s mother, Ketty Sully versus the City of Austin. The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in June 2016. The family’s attorney has suggested that his client will not settle for a “token settlment.”