An Easy Way to Make Great Fried Chicken

Alright Austinites if you’ve ever dreamed of making home cooked fried chicken, we have some help for you. Today Flyrite Head Chef Q Silva gave us some pointers for making delicious fried chicken from your home.You begin with a bowl of eggs and milk, which is so the chicken can stick to it. Then you have a flour mix that contains flour, salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. To begin the frying you first dip the chicken into the bowl of eggs and milk and then into the flour mix. Chef Q Silva recommends just doing a light coat of the flour mix for a thinner crispy coat. To finish it off you add it to a fryer set at 360 degrees and fry it for 3 minutes.

Flyrite chicken is located at 6539 Burnet Rd.
Go to flyritechicken.com for more information or call 512-243-6258.

