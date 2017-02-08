AISD bus crashes in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin ISD bus crashed Wednesday morning in east Austin at Bolm Road and Shady Lane.

Police say there were two students on board at the time of the crash, but they were not injured. The bus crashed with a F350 van, according to police.

“Hopefully we’ll get it all moved out of the way soon since there aren’t any injuries,” said an Austin police officer. The intersection has now reopened.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

A new app is now allowing AISD parents to track their child’s bus. “Where’s the Bus” uses GPS data from buses and makes it available to AISD parents and guardians. AISD says the new app should lighten the bus dispatchers’ workload, who have to field phone calls from parents on days when buses run late.