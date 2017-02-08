AISD bus crashes in east Austin

By Published: Updated:
(Todd Bynum/KXAN)
(Todd Bynum/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin ISD bus crashed Wednesday morning in east Austin at Bolm Road and Shady Lane.

Police say there were two students on board at the time of the crash, but they were not injured. The bus crashed with a F350 van, according to police.

“Hopefully we’ll get it all moved out of the way soon since there aren’t any injuries,” said an Austin police officer. The intersection has now reopened.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

A new app is now allowing AISD parents to track their child’s bus. “Where’s the Bus” uses GPS data from buses and makes it available to AISD parents and guardians. AISD says the new app should lighten the bus dispatchers’ workload, who have to field phone calls from parents on days when buses run late.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s