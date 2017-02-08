5 kilos of cocaine found hidden under children in Fayette Co.

By Published: Updated:
Fayette County deputies and K9 Lobos discover 5 Kilos of cocaine hidden beneath 2 children (Courtesy: Fayette Co. Sheriff's Office)
Fayette County deputies and K9 Lobos discover 5 Kilos of cocaine hidden beneath 2 children (Courtesy: Fayette Co. Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A traffic stop on Interstate 10 revealed five kilos of cocaine hidden beneath two children on Feb. 2.

Around 1:15 p.m., deputies and the K9 Lobos found the illegal narcotics with an estimated street value of $500,000. They searched the truck after observing the driver’s level of nervousness and inconsistencies with his travel itinerary.

The cocaine was discovered inside the backseats of the car under car seats securing two small children.

Victor Menses, 21, from Del Rio was arrested and is facing charges for drug possession. He was transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s