5 kilos of cocaine found hidden under children in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A traffic stop on Interstate 10 revealed five kilos of cocaine hidden beneath two children on Feb. 2.

Around 1:15 p.m., deputies and the K9 Lobos found the illegal narcotics with an estimated street value of $500,000. They searched the truck after observing the driver’s level of nervousness and inconsistencies with his travel itinerary.

The cocaine was discovered inside the backseats of the car under car seats securing two small children.

Victor Menses, 21, from Del Rio was arrested and is facing charges for drug possession. He was transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.