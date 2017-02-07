Young Lockhart ISD students bringing weapons to school

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — For the third time in two months, a young student has brought a weapon to school in Lockhart ISD from home, officials say.

The district warned that bringing weapons to school can lead to significant consequences, both at school and potentially with law enforcement, leading to “long-lasting negative effects on children.”

Friday morning, a young student at AB Strawn Elementary in Dale found an airsoft pistol in his backpack while putting his jacket away, the superintendent said in a letter to parents. The teacher told a campus administrator who determined the gun was brought from home, but unintentionally. The airsoft gun was put in the child’s backpack by a sibling.

“For some of us, having weapons in our homes for recreation, protection, and even our jobs, is a way of life,” Superintendent Susan K. Bohn said. “With that comes a responsibility to take gun safety very seriously, especially with children in the house.”

Bohn urged parents to not forget that pocket knifes, BB guns and airsoft guns are not toys, and should not be readily available to children in their homes. She also asked parents to check their child’s backpack.

The school district shared safety reminders from Project ChildSafe:

Keep guns locked and out of reach of children

Store ammunition in a different place than guns

Never leave a gun out and unattended

Teach your children not to touch a gun they find. Tell them to tell an adult right away when they see a gun